RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan Parliament passes law making Kiswahili official language

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan lawmakers Wednesday passed the law establishing Kiswahili as an official language in addition to English, French and local Kinyarwanda.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire