RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda to export fortified foods to neighbouring countries

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda will start exporting fortified foods to neighbouring countries following the launch of a modern factory.The $45-million factory is expected to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire