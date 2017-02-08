RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: The League Title is Our Next Target, Says IPRC-Kigali Coach

By Leave a Comment

After guiding his side to their first ever title; the 2017 Heroes' Day title, IPRC-Kigali head coach Albert Buhake has warned that the guns will be turned …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire