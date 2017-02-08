Rwanda: The League Title is Our Next Target, Says IPRC-Kigali Coach

After guiding his side to their first ever title; the 2017 Heroes' Day title, IPRC-Kigali head coach Albert Buhake has warned that the guns will be turned …
Ngali Holdings wins bid to search for oil in Lake Kivu
Sharp increase in Burundian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries
Rwandan Diaspora to contribute to country's development with Fund program
Rwanda: Taxman Misses Half-Year Revenue Target
S. Sudan's former military attaché defects to rebels
Hoosier attorneys travel to Rwanda on legal mission trip
Rwanda: Gishoma Peat Plant Ready for Connection to the National Grid
Rwanda: Govt to Sell Its 19.61 Percent Stake in I&M Bank to Public
Young Energy and Power Professionals to bridge skills gap with Rwanda graduates
Rwanda News Wire
After guiding his side to their first ever title; the 2017 Heroes' Day title, IPRC-Kigali head coach Albert Buhake has warned that the guns will be turned …
Leave a Reply