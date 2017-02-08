RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Hoosier attorneys travel to Rwanda on legal mission trip

By Leave a Comment

The group traveled to Rwanda to work with an organization known as the African Leadership and Reconciliation Ministries, or ALARM, which was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire