RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Sophisticated Graft Methods Hamper Prosecution of ‘Big Fish’, Say Officials

By Leave a Comment

The Judiciary has expressed concerns that most prosecuted corruption cases involved ordinary persons while those in high positions were difficult to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire