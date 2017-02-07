The expected Rwf11.5billion from the sale of the government's stake in local I&M Bank will be invested into the new Bugesera International Airport …
Land urgently needed to avert 'drastic deterioration' in Burundian refugee camps in neighbouring ...
Rwanda Sells Major Bank to Finance Bugesera Airport
Rwanda to sell 20pc stake in I&M Bank next week
No silence on corruption-Kagame
First Satisfy Local Market Kagame Tells Investors
Rwanda to sell 20 pct stake in I&M Bank next week
Is Rwanda really better than Romania?
Nigeria heads to Rwanda to begin trade negotiations with African countries
Rwanda News Wire
The expected Rwf11.5billion from the sale of the government's stake in local I&M Bank will be invested into the new Bugesera International Airport …
Leave a Reply