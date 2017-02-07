RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Sells Major Bank to Finance Bugesera Airport

By Leave a Comment

The expected Rwf11.5billion from the sale of the government's stake in local I&M Bank will be invested into the new Bugesera International Airport …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire