RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda planning to launch 5–year 10 billion franc Treasury bond in February

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda central bank plans to raise funds from institutional and foreign investors to fund its infrastructure projects. According to the central bank …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire