RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Heroes’ Day – IPRC-Kigali Win Hoops Cup

By Leave a Comment

IPRC-Kigali stunned favourites Espoir 76-65 in the title match on Sunday to win this year's Heroes Day basketball tournament that climaxed on …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire