RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA: AfrikaStream to Award kLab Members in MTN TV ‘Irebere Nawe’ Challenge

By Leave a Comment

In what is dubbed MTN TV 'Irebere Nawe' Challenge, kLab members and the whole Rwandan technology community in general will compete by …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire