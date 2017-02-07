RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RNP, Scottish Police seek to cooperate in fight against GBV

By Leave a Comment

The British High Commissioner to Rwanda, William Gelling, and two Scottish Senior Police officers, met with the Inspector General of Police …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire