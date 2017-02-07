RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RITCO buses start operations on upcountry routes

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Interlink Transport Company Limited (RITCO Ltd), a public-private-partnership venture in public transport, is set to launch its operations on …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire