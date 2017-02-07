RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Nigeria heads to Rwanda to begin trade negotiations with African countries

By Leave a Comment

(Ecofin Agency) – A Nigerian team led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah (photo) is to head to Rwanda this week …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire