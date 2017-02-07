RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

King Faisal Hospital restructuring starts next month

By Leave a Comment

Restructuring process is set to start at King Faisal Hospital after the official hand over to the new management, Oshen Healthcare Rwanda Limited, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire