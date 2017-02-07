RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

A Rwanda genocide survivor’s advice for families left behind by drug war

By Leave a Comment

In 1994, Jean Paul Samputu lost his parents, three brothers, and sister to the genocide in Rwanda. His family was part of the Tutsi ethnic group, many …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire