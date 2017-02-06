RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan president launches Sustainable Development Goals Centre for Africa

By Leave a Comment

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda officially launched the centre at an international conference in Kigali. The conference focused on how Africa could …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire