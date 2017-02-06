RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Seek Victory Against Al Salam Wau

By Leave a Comment

The Rwanda Peace Cup winner will leave Kigali on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash, which will be played in the South Sudan capital, Juba-the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire