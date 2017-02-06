RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Parliament Resumes Sitting, to Debate Appeal Court Formation

By Leave a Comment

Parliament is expected to open its fourth ordinary session, today, with stacks of legislations to study, review and approve. Among the expected draft …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire