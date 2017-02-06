RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Queen Elizabeth marks 65 years on the throne

By Leave a Comment

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest reigning sovereign, on Monday set a new record as the first British monarch to reach her sapphire jubilee, with …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire