RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

How prepared are we to embrace financial technology?

By Leave a Comment

This of course fits in well with Rwanda's goal of becoming a technology hub and cashless economy in the short term. But how ready are we to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire