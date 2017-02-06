RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Former journalist to face Kagame in Rwanda poll

By Leave a Comment

For many, Phillipe Mpayimana is unheard of in the Rwandan political sphere and he is often laughed off as someone looking to build his CV, but the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire