RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Farmers must be supported to tap into new opportunity

By Leave a Comment

Great success for Rwanda and Africa at large. However, there is a sad part to this wonderful success story that has to do with the fact that 90% of raw …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire