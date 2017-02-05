RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

African musician Ezra Kwizera ponders his music school

By Leave a Comment

Kwizera, a Tutsi, moved back to Rwanda shortly after the genocide and began a music career. This hasn't been easy, but Kwizera is well-organized …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire