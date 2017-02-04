Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) will today hold their general election to choose a new executive committee—the exercise will be held at …
[LETTERS] Kudos to the residents of Gatsibo
[LETTERS] Gender mainstreaming needed in mining sector
[LETTERS] Kirungi's story is inspiring
APR FC enter camp ahead of Zanaco clash
Volleyball federation to hold general election today
Rwanda ready for continental championships, says Magnell
IPRC-Kigali eye Heroes' Day tourney title
Kaboneka rallies Nyarugenge leaders on servant leadership
Rwandans partake in Oscars film dialogue
