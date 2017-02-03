RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Begins Feeding 1Million Poor to Counter Malnutrition

By Leave a Comment

The factory, located in Kigali Special Economic Zone is already producing fortified blended foods on order from Government of Rwanda and the World …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire