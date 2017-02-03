RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[LETTERS] Kirungi’s story is inspiring

By Leave a Comment

What an inspiring story! Congratulations to Ms Kirungi; I celebrate you. You make us proud with your honest, positive energy and the strong desire to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire