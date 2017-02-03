RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[LETTERS] Gender mainstreaming needed in mining sector

By Leave a Comment

I am entirely warmed by the picture of the woman undertaking mining. That 2016 was a good year for Rwanda mining is undeniable. From several …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire