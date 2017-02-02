RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Poverty and need: A lesson from Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

We arrived to the village of Kagano in western Rwanda after a long journey from the capital of Kigali. It had been a lengthy day of traveling first to the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire