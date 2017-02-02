RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Malawi Police in manhunt for Rwandan refugee murder suspect

By Leave a Comment

Malawi Police in Dowa have intensified search for unknown suspects who murdered a 19 year-old Rwandan, Misigalo Kamiziyo at Dzaleka Refugee …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire