RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

600 players for 2017 Gorilla and Africa Para-Taekwondo Open

By Leave a Comment

The two international competitions will be held simultaneously from March 31 until April 2 at Amahoro indoor stadium, and according to Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire