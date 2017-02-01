RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan Telecom Operator Launches Mobile Micro-Loans Service

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda local telecom operator, Tigo has launched a pilot phase of their mobile financial services, TigoNshoboza Loan Service', a platform that allows …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire