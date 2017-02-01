KIGALI, (CAJ News) – THE Government of Rwanda has endorsed the Miss Africa pageant, paving the way for the hosting of the pan-African event in …
North-east teacher focuses fundraising efforts on Rwanda
Miss Africa receives Rwanda stamp of approval
Turkey must release jailed Rwanda case judge, UN court orders
Commitment to leverage ICT 'must reflect gains for citizenry'
First Lady calls for renewed efforts in fighting HIV/AIDs prevalence in Africa
Governance Scorecard: Security, accountability are best performers
Rwanda commits to continue its support to Shelter Afrique
[SPONSORED] Protecting Intellectual Property rights to stimulate innovation, creativity
Rwanda News Wire
KIGALI, (CAJ News) – THE Government of Rwanda has endorsed the Miss Africa pageant, paving the way for the hosting of the pan-African event in …
Leave a Reply