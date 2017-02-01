RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[Editorial] There lies heroic values in us all

By Leave a Comment

Today the country is marking Heroes' Day to celebrate those who sacrificed their lives for the country. Initially, the day was celebrated on October 1, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire