RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Turkey coup attempt: UN demands release of Rwanda case judge

By Leave a Comment

Aydin Sefa Akay is part of a panel of UN judges reviewing the case of a former Rwandan minister convicted of involvement in the 1994 genocide.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire