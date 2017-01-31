RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Airtel Not Exiting Rwanda Market, Says CEO

By Leave a Comment

Airtel Rwanda has refuted reports indicating it was closing shop, terming the media reports pointing as erroneous. Speaking to The New Times, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire