RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Ghanaian business, govt leaders applaud Rwanda’s development efforts

By Leave a Comment

Ghanaian leaders from the public and private sector have applauded Rwanda's transformation journey following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire