RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Genocide suspect Murekezi faces more charges in Malawian court

By Leave a Comment

A Malawian court on Friday established additional charges against Vincent Murekezi, a Rwandan who faces extradition to Rwanda to face charges …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire