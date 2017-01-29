RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

French beans present new prospect for agric exports

By Leave a Comment

Proxifresh, a Mauritian company, is the first firm to engage in exporting Rwanda grown French beans, according to the National Agriculture Exports …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire