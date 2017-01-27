RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda to Flex Aviation Strength Next Month

By Leave a Comment

More than 2700 aviation experts from Africa will in February begin touching down in Rwanda's capital Kigali to participate in a string of aviation events …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire