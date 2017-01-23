RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Cooperative Bank to Be Operational This Year – Govt

By Leave a Comment

It will also be easy for the central bank and the Rwanda Co-operative Agency to supervise Saccos unlike the current situation where the agencies can …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire