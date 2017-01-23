RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Living environment a powerful factor in the lives of Rwanda’s orphans

By Leave a Comment

A population study establishes that orphanages are important for Rwanda's orphans mainly because of lower stigma and marginalization they faced …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire