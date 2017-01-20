RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Govt eyes mineral separation technology to shore up exports

By Leave a Comment

Dr Emmanuel Munyangabe, the deputy director-general for Geology and Mining at Rwanda Natural Resources Authority, said new technology will be …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire