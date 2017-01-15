RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s last monarch, Kigeli V, is buried at home

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, has been buried in a low-key ceremony attended by a handful of government officials. King Kigeli died in October, aged …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire