RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘Rwandans Will not Beg in 2017’ – President Kagame

By Leave a Comment

With prayer and hope, the leaders took note of Kagame's advice and in the last two years, these leaders have been spurring Rwandans to do more.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire