RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

India-funded irrigation project to transform farming in Kirehe

By Leave a Comment

According to Innocent Nzeyimana, Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB)'s head of land husbandry, irrigation and mechanisation department, the net area …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire