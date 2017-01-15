RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Congolese M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, take village

By Leave a Comment

But the return of the former rebels has stalled, with fewer than 200 of the 1,900 sheltering in Uganda and only 13 out of hundreds left in Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire