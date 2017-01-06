RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[SPONSORED] CESB boosts the Capacities of the Mining Sector

By Leave a Comment

In Vision 2020, Rwanda's Mining Industry, which comprises its mining and quarries industries is targeted to contribute both to Rwanda's economic …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire