RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Energy Utility Announces End to Power Rationing

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda can now produce enough power to service all those who need it in Kigali, the Chief Executive of Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Jean Bosco …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire