RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: City Officials Explain Directive On Businesses in Residential Houses

By Leave a Comment

The City officials cited investments such as Kigali Heights, CHIC Complex, M. Peace Plaza, towers built by Rwanda Social Security (RSSB), among …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire