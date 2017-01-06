This year's plans seek to build on the first major TMI evangelistic initiative in Rwanda in May 2016. Meetings at 2,227 sites culminated with a record …
Record 113000 Evangelistic Events Planned for 2017
Rwanda President Paul Kagame to visit India from January 9-12
Meet the 8 – year old future crime investigator
What Is Life Really Like In Rwanda?
Genocide Suspect Seyoboka Wants Government Paid Lawyer
MTN offers mobile TV in Rwanda
European Union Heads of Mission meet new board of Rwanda Media Commission
Rwanda News Wire
This year's plans seek to build on the first major TMI evangelistic initiative in Rwanda in May 2016. Meetings at 2,227 sites culminated with a record …
Leave a Reply