RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Meet the 8 – year old future crime investigator

By Leave a Comment

Berami is just one of Rwanda's next-generation of Rwanda's internet kids. At the age of eight (8), he is able to sit alone at a cyber café to read local …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire